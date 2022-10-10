Local Focus: Hotrods and Hogs

Two-wheeled traveller Leigh-Ann Crane was the driving force behind Rotorua's Bike and Car Show 'n' Shine event to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House.

She organised the event with help from the Wahine Riders and Ulysses motorcycle clubs, both of which she belongs to.

Crane works with Ronald McDonald House at its Rotorua-based retreat house which helps more than 80 families a year experiencing chronic or long-term illness, or bereavement.

She said the retreat was always busy and she felt it would be "really nice" to do a fundraiser for the charity because it gives to the community.

Both motorcycle clubs have a history of fundraising, but Crane hoped this event would show a softer side to the leather-clad riders.

"The bikers are a friendly bunch. And I think perhaps the general public have their own perception of what we are - but when you get to know us we are really lovely people," she said.

The event raised $3000 for the retreat house, with spot prizes donated by local businesses.

"They're supporting us, we're supporting them. So it's just kinda like paying it forward," Crane said.