Transport, housing and parking are Langridge's big issues, but not climate change.

Jono Langridge says he is “a man of seven Cs” - Christian, centre-right, courageous, communicator, constituent-focused, courteous and comedian.

As the Tauranga candidate for the New Conservative Party, he says Parliament should be a place where real people make decisions based on real people’s concerns.

Transport, housing and parking are the big issues for locals, Langridge believes, and he wants to see the SH29 highway expanded, whether it impacts climate change or not.

“I believe that climate change is driven more by ideology than science.”

He says the New Conservative Party would remove the carbon emissions tax if it were in government.

Langridge struggled with stuttering as a boy and it affected his speech, but that made him more determined to enter politics.

“I know what it means to have much to say but no voice for it,” he said. “Now that I have my voice, I want to give Tauranga and New Zealand back theirs.”

Watch the Local Focus video to see all of Jono Langridge’s answers on a range of important subjects.