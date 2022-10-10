Book-loving children visited the mobile library's first stop in Anderson Park.

Napier children have more choices to spend the school holiday as a brand-new library van heads out to visit neighbourhoods.

Book-loving children and adults visited the mobile library's first stop in Anderson Park this week.

Napier Libraries community engagement librarian Kellie Nye said the van provides various accessible services.

"We offer lots of activities for kids during the school holidays. There are some lovely colouring sheets and craft packs available on site. Also, different subjects' grab bags are ready to go," she said.

All library users can pick up and return reserved books from the van. If anyone isn't a library member, an on-site librarian can help with the registration.

"We're really focusing on being a mobile digital library, so if you have any queries about some tech, we're happy to help you with your tech issues. And we have tablets for you to take home to read audiobooks and e-books."

Free Wi-Fi, free scanning and printing are also available in this mobile library. Plus it creates a new space for social connection.

Napier resident Victoria Bugden said it's a great idea.

"To come to the park on a sunny day, to have a stop at the library van is wonderful. And I like the idea of the grab-and-go bags because it's a lucky dip for the kids. I'm sure our boys would definitely enjoy reading them."

Nye is hoping for feedback on the new service.

"We're interested in what the community has to say. Please just let us know because we'd love to come to visit you," she said.

The van will remain at each location for about two hours. The recently scheduled stops will be at Anderson Park, Mārewa shops, Maraenui shops and Ahuriri.

Napier mobile library timetable

Tuesday, October 11, 10am - noon

Maraenui Shopping Centre

Wednesday, October 12, 1.30pm - 3.30pm

Ahuriri (Hardinge Rd carpark)

Thursday, October 13, 10am - noon

Marewa Shops

Tuesday, October 18, 10am - noon

Maraenui Shopping Centre

Thursday, October 20, 10am - noon

Marewa Shops; 1.30pm - 3.30pm,

Anderson Park (carpark off Auckland Rd)