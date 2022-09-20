An express train could bring more tourism to the Bay, but would people incorporate train travel into their daily lives?

For over 20 years, Hawke's Bay has been without passenger trains after KiwiRail scrapped the Bay Express train service in October 2001.



Last month Tukituki MP Anna Lorck called on council and residents to support her plan to bring the service back.

"I remember taking the train as a child, and it was a big thing to have a trip to Hastings," Lorck said. "Today we have hundreds and hundreds of people travelling by car, to come and work in Hastings, from Central Hawke's Bay."

Last Friday, a rail feasibility study was added to the draft plan as it was approved by the Hawke's Bay Regional Council's transport committee.

Previously Lorck had expressed concern at the lack of rail in the transport plan.

"There are plans for buses, but I said 'why don't we have a vision for a train? Why don't we look at passenger commuter rail for Hawke's Bay?'"

Lorck was not the only one unhappy about the region's public transport plan ignoring possible rail links.



Kieran Chisnall, a beekeeper who lives in Havelock North, said he often used the Bay Express.

"I'd like the younger generation to be able to experience what we used to. People's attitudes might change because a lot more people are aware of climate change."



Napier resident Graham Duncan reckoned treating passenger trains as an investment is better.

"The opportunity of the train services that are already there needs to be reconnected, researched, and make a very positive business plan.

"There's a certain amount of resentment to the project based on cost, rather than treating it as an investment."



Hawke's Bay Regional Public Transport Plan consultation closed on August 31. It received 250 submissions in total, with over 50 submissions related to a passenger rail connecting Napier, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay.

But would people incorporate train travel into their daily lives? When Local Focus asked public transport users for their opinion, most weren't actually keen on commuter trains.



"I probably wouldn't use a train service, maybe only if I were to do that with my girls for some experience," Amanda Mackay said.



Rebecca Jacobs lives in Hastings and buses to work in Napier. She said she would probably still take the bus even if there was a train.

"Because it would still be quite a long walk to the train station. Now I only need to walk down the road to get the bus. It seems like a luxury for the short train travel. "



David Hale is a writer who lives in Taradale, Napier. He said he would only take a train for old times' sake, but not daily life.

"It's easy to go in the car. The train would only get a certain amount of people. It wouldn't be very economical."

Hawke's Bay Regional Council Chief Executive, James Palmer said reinstating train services would be costly.



"It looks attractive, but then when you reflect on the fact that a lot of investment is required, like infrastructure and operating cost."



The existing rail in Hawke's Bay is just a single rail line, catering to freight trains which are far less frequent. But for a viable passenger network, one way only is not good enough.



Palmer said running passenger and freight trains on a single line in one direction could be very challenging.



Besides the high cost, Hawke's Bay's small population is another contributing factor.



"Rail is a wonderful idea where you've got a large population density in places like Auckland and Wellington," Palmer said.

"The reality is that population base doesn't exist in our region, and we don't have that scale to justify it."



The feasibility study was added to the draft plan at the last minute on Friday and Lorck is keen to make sure it is properly considered, launching a public survey on the matter.