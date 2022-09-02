Local Focus: Meredith Akuhata-Brown on Candidate Camera

Meredith Akuhata-Brown on why she wants to be reelected on to Gisborne District Council

Meredith Akuhata-Brown on why she wants to be reelected on to Gisborne District Council

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Akuhata-Brown's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions

If re-elected for the Gisborne District Council Meredith Akuhata-Brown says she will make the disengaged a priority. She is standing in the Tairāwhiti general ward.

"I bring a real willingness to serve my community in every way I can," Akuhata-Brown said.

"I want to talk to people about how we can change the inter-generational poverty cycle and get all people feeling like they are valued"

Akuhata-Brown believes a good councillor needs to be curious and ask the right questions.

"A district councilor needs to be informed, educated, articulate, and able to comprehend a large portion of reports you read."

Akuhata-Brown admits to not being vaccinated against Covid, because she felt able to make her own decision based on discussions with doctors and virologists.