A 1960s love letter has emerged as Gisborne couple, Pat and John Hall celebrate their diamond anniversary.

27 May, 2022 02:19 AM 3 minutes to read

A 1960s love letter has emerged as Gisborne couple, Pat and John Hall celebrate their diamond anniversary.

It was love at first sight when Pat Kellet spied John Hall with his feet up in the ship's library.

"We went for a drink and we have been going for a drink ever since," she said.

They were aboard the Seven Seas as it sailed from England to Australia and New Zealand in 1961.

As John readied to disembark in Australia Pat gave him a love letter.

"We decided maybe we were more than just friends," he said.

"I asked her to marry me and she said yes."

They bought an engagement ring in Melbourne and Pat sailed home to New Zealand.

Separated by the Tasman Sea the couple kept in touch via letters, which they still have, including the love letter from the Seven Seas.

Pat invited John to Auckland, where the courtship continued.

John said dating 60 years ago would be "horribly boring" by modern standards "but we enjoyed it".

"Going to the movies, sitting and holding hands, going down to the beach and having a picnic, or just sitting and chatting," he said.

It was a short long-distance romance. Two months after the ship's library meeting they were married and soon starting a family in Auckland.

They had son Michael and a daughter Susan before moving to the Gisborne home they still enjoy today.

They added two more children, David and Lizzie.

The Seven Seas love letter recently emerged as the couple celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

They said humour plays a vital role in their marriage.

"We are both pretty upbeat, nothing really seems to worry us," John said.

They agree tolerance and being a good listener are winning traits for a marriage.

"You do get your ups and downs, there is no question," she said.

"We both had a good sense of humour — that was a big help."

They have also shared a long association with Unity Theatre, almost from the day they arrived in Gisborne.

When asked to describe 60 years of marriage in one word, John said "happiness".

Covid restrictions meant they couldn't enjoy their wedding anniversary with all their family in February.

Instead, the lovebirds celebrated with a romantic dinner at The Works restaurant in Gisborne, where John gave Pat a diamond pendant.

To congratulate them on 60 years of marriage their children organised a family lunch at Bushmere Arms earlier this month, the same place they celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

"As it turned out we didn't have to organise anything because our lovely children did a fantastic job of making a really, lovely get-together," Pat said.