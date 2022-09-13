Local Focus: Les Fugle on Candidate Camera

Meet Les Fugle, running for Palmerston North City Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Fugle's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Land developer Les Fugle says there's little Palmerston North council can do about climate change and that it is a central government issue. But he admits the community is clearly aware of climate change and its doing its bit.

"I don't know much at all about climate change. So I think it would be unfair to me to make comment on that, when I don't know anything."

Fugle is concerned about crime in Palmerston North and believes if people don't feel safe, they will avoid the city centre and businesses could suffer. One of his solutions to make people feel more comfortable in the CBD is bringing the army to town "to keep an eye on areas".

Three Waters is another area Fugle admits he doesn't know much about, apart from what he reads in the media.

"It shoudn't be a political football. We should be drilling down into looking at the quality that it's going to produce. What quality of water is that going to produce under the new scheme? And is that going to be more efficient, and in dollar terms?"

Fugle's favourite book is the Young Wanderer, and favourite meal is steak and chips.