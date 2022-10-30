Local Focus: Last day at the 90-year-old icecream garden

After ninety years and five generations of scooping, October 30 was the last day for Hastings' iconic ice cream shop at Heretaunga Street West.

The Rush Munro garden, complete with goldfish ponds, was built in 1931 and features in many locals' happy childhood memories.

Howard Tasker remembers his first time at the icecream shop.

"It was in 1938 when I was a little one, and then we came in the 70s when we had our family."

Tasker said when he bought his children here 50 years ago, they used to love playing in the gardens and tried to learn to tickle the fish.

Davis Bate grew up in Hastings but now lives in Singapore. He felt very lucky to stop by Rush Munro's again during a holiday visit to his hometown.

"It's a beautiful place. I've been coming here for 50 years."

Derryn Hart's father started bringing her here in 1965, and she felt sad about the move because of the long history.

"My two daughters have been brought here throughout their whole lives as well."

While many things have changed since the 1930s, one thing has not - the treasured enjoyment of eating icecream in this garden. For many people, it's more than just an icecream shop.

"The garden is a part of a community ritual for multiple generations," said Rush Munro co-owner, Vaughan Currie. "We've had people come here as children, bringing their children through and finally bringing their grandchildren through.

"We've been at the garden for 90 years after the Hawke's Bay earthquake precipitated the move here. And we haven't seen any change in the garden since then."

Like all good things, Rush Munro's time at the garden has to come to an end. The lease is not up for renewal, with the site's owners planning to redevelop.

Locals were saddened by the knowledge that this historical garden wouldn't be there anymore, with some travelling from out of town to visit for the last time.

TeAra Bergstrom started visiting Rush Munro's when she moved from England to Hastings. She nad her family now live in Central Hawke's Bay, but Bergstrom wanted to bring the grandchildren before the garden shut for good.

"My daughter Beth was a baby at that time," she said. "It's just such a beautiful and memorable garden. Moving is sad. I hope they find a new home for the goldfish in the new place."

The site's new plan will be a 24/7 petrol station. Going from a peaceful garden to a concreted forecourt is a big change, and has left some locals disappointed.

"It's just a bit of a loss of history - also, a loss of the past," said Georgia Bate.

Derryn Hart said it was unnecessary to have another petrol station and she thinks there are more than enough already.

The good news for ice cream lovers is that Rush Munro will continue in Hastings, further east along Heretaunga Street in Albert Square.

Sharon Currie, one of the owners of Rush Munro's, would like to thank the community for all their support.

"We've just really treasured all the memories that are pouring in. And not only Hawke's Bay, but also some people come from all over New Zealand. Thanks for the wonderful memories and overwhelming support. And we look forward to serving everyone icecream for generations to come."



The pop-up Rush Munro's will open on November 3 with two containers, seats, and shade available for locals so they can create new happy memories of icecream in summer.