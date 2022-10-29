Local Focus: Fabulous Flaxmere Night Market is back with spot prizes

Great kai, pleasant karaoke, friendly vibe, and exciting prizes - in Flaxmere.

Great kai, pleasant karaoke, a friendly vibe, and exciting prizes - the fabulous Flaxmere Night Market was back on Thursday.

With a fresh start, hundreds of happy people enjoyed the wonderful sunset time in Flaxmere Park.

Flaxmere resident Ramari Munro said she loved the night market because the children got involved with the singing.

"The market brings everyone together again like it did last year. It's a nice beginning for the first night."

The market was originally held in 2020 as part of Hastings District Council's Covid recovery programme but was then put on hiatus because of Covid restrictions.

Asovale Tuimasave, 81, has lived in Flaxmere since 1985 and is a long-time fan of the market. He is very glad it is back.

"This is a very good thing for people to associate with and mingle with each other. People with different cultural backgrounds live in Flaxmere. So this is a good thing to bring every kind of person to know each other."

Tracey Salkeld is a new resident here. It's her first time visiting the market.

"It's good to congregate, have a good laugh, listen to the entertainment and enjoy the food," she said.

Anyone could buy a raffle ticket and prizes included supermarket vouchers and a 50-inch television.

Lucky 9-year-old Pride Osborn was the first winner. He won a $400 New World voucher for his family. He said he would spend the money on food for his family and also get some snacks for himself and his three younger sisters.

The big prize was a 50-inch television, also won by a young boy, 11-year-old Imanuwera te Kahu. But he and his older brother weren't agreed on where it should go.

But the good news is that there are plenty more chances to win big prizes because the market will carry on throughout the summer.

"We're happy to try and revive them again," event organiser Traci Tuimaseve said. "The market will last six months to March next year on a monthly basis."

Tuimaseve is looking for support to make the night market more frequent.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it's wonderful to see the community coming out again.

"Flaxmere Park has been named one of the best parks in New Zealand. And people are playing and enjoying themselves here tonight. Soon we'll open the new Flaxmere skate park. It's all happening in the fabulous Flaxmere time," she said.