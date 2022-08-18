Local Focus: Jo Hayes on Candidate Camera

Masterton mayoral candidate Jo Hayes discusses the big local issues on camera.

Watch the full Local Focus interview to find out where Hayes sits on the region's biggest issues, and why she was in "the naughty group" when she was a teenager.

Former National MP Jo Hayes (Rangitāne, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa) says Masterton residents deserve a strong voice for mayor.

"I believe [Masterton] needs somebody who is connected at central government, as well as regional and local and also with iwi," Hayes said.

If elected, the first thing Hayes would do for Masterton is sort the region's water issues, providing a "strong voice at central government".

Masterton residents can vote for their new mayor from September 18th to October 8th.