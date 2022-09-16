Local Focus: Glenda Brown on Candidate Camera

Meet Glenda Brown, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Glenda Brown's views on the district's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

High density housing is the key to the future according to Whanganui District Council candidate, Glenda Brown.

"It's more affordable and it's making use of the infrastructure."

Brown would also like to see some areas of the CBD pedestrianised to make the city "way more vibrant".

"The main street in Napier is closed off to traffic and it works really, really well."

But Brown is conflicted on how best to mitigate climate change. With a background at the Chamber of Commerce, she champions business and is wary of over-regulating of "the bigger industries" to ensure businesses can be successful.

While she recognises primary industries are a big factor in carbon emissions, Brown argues "we actually need them to back our economy" and suggests focusing on individual responsibility instead.

In less serious matters, Brown does not support universal health care for dogs.