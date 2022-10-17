Who is first-term Bay of Plenty Regional Councillor Ron Scott?

Gate Pa resident Ron Scott has been elected as a first-term councillor to the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, representing the Tauranga General constituency.

Scott was a trustee of TECT for 12 years and sat on the Bay of Plenty DHB for 11, rising to deputy chair. In 2020 he was on the establishment board of the Suzanne Aubert Catholic School in Golden Sands, Pāpāmoa.

"One of my roles I see as a councillor is to talk for those who don't get to talk for themselves," he said.

His main reason for running was to address the "pretty dodgy" air quality issues around Mount Maunganui.

In this Local Focus interview, Scott said he decided to run for council after seeing people turn up at hospital with respiratory illnesses.

"I think the regional council has an opportunity to get things done on those health areas. For me, a healthy environment means it encourages health in people," he said.

"Sometimes we forget the people side of the environment."

During the campaign period, Scott said public transport was the most common complaint from residents he spoke to.

"That has probably been the biggest thing people mention first.

"We've got empty buses travelling around, that says it's not being used.

"It's not servicing climate change, it's not convenient for people, it's just not right."

In his first 100 days as a councillor, Scott hopes to make progress on the issues of air quality and public transport.