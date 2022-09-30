Western Rotorua's tamariki are growing up and growing the community with their art.

Western Rotorua's tamariki are growing up and growing the community with their art.

Western Rotorua's tamariki are growing up and "growing" the community with their art.

Sport Bay of Plenty and Rotorua Lakes Council have brought together students from Western Heights and Aorangi Primary Schools to create a mural at the Brooklands shopping centre.



Sport Bay of Plenty asked tamariki what they wanted to make their neighbourhood more inviting and their response was a colourful mural.

Rotorua Lakes Council community arts adviser Marc Spijkerbosch helped bring the students' vision to life.

He said the students drove the project and it was amazing to see their ideas.

"You never know what these littlies are going come up with- it's magic, it really is," he said.

The primary school students behind the mural were thrilled with the outcome, proving the finished product is about much so more than art.