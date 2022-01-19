A big screen, nature walk and Jurassic World in Waimangu Volcanic Valley back for a second year.

Don't be alarmed if you hear the roar of dinosaurs in Waimangu Valley this week.

Come Saturday, the classic movie Jurassic World will be projected on to a giant screen situated on the edge of the Frying Pan Lake, the world's largest and newest hot spring.

Waimangu Volcanic Valley operations manager Craig Wishart said in the days of dinosaurs and the Jurassic period there was plenty of volcanism and geothermal activity.

"So it really fits within this valley.

"Seeing the steam and the roar of dinosaurs is just absolutely fitting."

The unique event is back for its second year.

"It was actually a fantastic success."

"Post-Covid, there was a lot of uncertainty and we didn't really know how it was going to go, but it was so successful.

"We didn't just have one movie screen, we actually had two movie screens in two close locations playing simultaneously."

As well as watching the movie, guests will be taken on a walk through the geothermal valley as part of the occasion.

Night flicks director Matt O'Meeghan said it will truly be an out-of-this-world experience.

"We're going to be sticking in our 15 square metre screen in at Waimangu.

"It doesn't impact the environment a huge amount which was a big factor when selecting the screen, and it fits really nicely with the environment.

The event starts just before sunset at 8.45pm. Ticket buyers are advised to take a warm blanket and comfortable chair.