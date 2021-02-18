Local Focus: Deco weekend dances on despite cancellation

They've spent the past four months rehearsing for Hawke's Bay annual Art Deco Festival, making its cancellation a bitter blow for The Encore Deco Dancers.

Organisers cancelled the festival, due to finish this Sunday, because of uncertainty over Covid alert levels.

The 50 dancers were booked to perform at 22 events.

"We started rehearsing in November, rehearsed all through the holidays during the days and weekends, choreographing the numbers," says Born to Move Dance Studio director Corinne Bowey.

"When we weren't practising I was home sewing costumes.

"A couple of the parents of my students have been hard-out sewing and altering costumes as well, because we are basically doing wardrobe for a show, plus all the street dancing, plus all the functions.

"Little things like ordering new dance shoes for the dancers, getting those soled. Things like spraying props, making props.

"A huge amount of work."

The cancellation was declared by the Art Deco Trust, the umbrella organisation for the dozens of groups that hold events.

"We needed to give certainty to the hundreds of entertainers, artists, contractors, event venues and suppliers tonight so that they know where they stand," Trust chair Barbara Arnott said late on Tuesday for the festival starting on Wednesday.

"For the sake of the thousands of Festivalgoers, many of whom have accommodation and travel plans booked, it was imperative we made our decision today."

But with Hawke's Bay moved to Covid Alert Level One Level 1, many event organisers have carried on for the sake of locals and visitors already in Hawke's Bay or on their way,

Which left the Encore Deco Dancers with the consolation of just two paid gigs.

One was for Napier's Urban Winery's Prohibition Casino on Thursday night.

The other is on Friday night and Saturday night at The Cabana, part of the Nicole Chesterman Kircher and The High Society Swingers Jazz Combo show.

"It's nice we get to do something, but it's a lot of work gone... poof," Bowey said.

"There are lots of little kids that get so excited when you ask them to be part of Deco.

"And to get involved and then this happens. It's a big disappointment for them - and for the big people."

About 30 festival events are going ahead over the weekend.

As well as street performance's the dance troupe will be giving a free performance at 2pm on Saturday at the Napier Soundshell, along with other groups who have decided the show must go on.

