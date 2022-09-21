Chris Haenga tells us why he is running for Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, GDC.

Chris Haenga tells us why he is running for Tairāwhiti Māori Ward, GDC.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Chris Haenga's views on the region's biggest issues and our less important quick-fire questions

Chris Haenga describes himself as a good guy and is running for council to ensure everyone has a voice.

"My number one priority if elected is to get the sewage out of the main stream in Gisborne," he said.

Haenga believes honesty, accountability, and not making promises you can't keep are the essential characteristics of a good councillor.

He proposed late-night shopping as a solution to getting more revenue through the Gisborne CBD.

Haenga's favourite food is parengo though he complained that the cuzzies haven't dropped any off yet. His secret talent is being able to speak and relate to anybody, and he is a night owl.

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.

Other candidates chose to not be interviewed by Local Focus.