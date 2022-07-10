Fine dining on a budget for Rotorua chef's first restaurant.

Romelyn Garde started her hospitality career cleaning hotels, but worked her way up to be head chef at some of Rotorua's finest establishments.

She has been a chef for almost 30 years and says she is looking forward to opening her own restaurant.

"It's called Kusina NZ," she said.

"Kusina means kitchen.

"Everything happens in the kitchen for me.

"I sew, I cook, I nurture.

"I hear everything in the kitchen.

"Kusina NZ will cater for all our Filipino generation, our Filipino elders, new migrants and our youth as well."

She said Kusina NZ will provide fine dining for those on a tight budget.

Recently her hard work was recognised by becoming a finalist for the Filipino Chef of the Year award.

"I'm the type that does not like to be in a competition - does not like to be in the public eye," she said.

Garde ran a kitchen at Wai Ora Lakeside Spa Resort, where her brother was executive chef.

"I had the opportunity to become the head chef at Regent Hotel, and also Bistro 1284, which was actually the opponent of Wai Ora Lakeside Spa Resort.

"Can you just imagine, brother and sister head to head.

"The good thing about my training at Wai Ora is I was not only a chef, I was also working as a front-of-house manager, I was the bartender, I was the housekeeper.

"I was even the maintenance.

"Whatever Wai Ora could offer in any department, I was there.

"As a manager, I had to learn all the departments."

Her skills should hold her in good stead for owning her own restaurant, which is due to open for the coming tourist season.