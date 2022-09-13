Local Focus: Charlotte Melser on Candidate Camera

Meet Charlotte Melser, running for Whanganui District Council.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Charlotte Melser's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Charlotte Melser is well known for building The Citadel cafe in Castlecliff which she describes as a "community hub".

Melser's biggest concern is homelessness, and would like to ensure that nobody gets "left behind" as Whanganui grows.

"It's something that affects all of us."

Melser remembers when Whanganui was described as "a zombie town" but believes that has changed.

"Whanganui is on a really amazing trajectory in terms of town centre vibrancy."

But Melser is not excited about Three Waters reform.

"It's obvious that Whanganui is not getting a fair deal considering that we have invested in, and maintained our water services well."

Clearly enjoying herself, Melser had a few chuckles in the quickfire round, but she saved her biggest laugh for when asked if she might be anti-vax.