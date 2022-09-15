Local Focus: Charlie Reynolds on Candidate Camera

Council candidate Charlie Reynolds discusses Tairāwhiti infrastructure needs.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Charlie Reynolds' views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Charlie Reynolds' great-great-grandfather founded the Poverty Bay Golf Course and his family has been farming in Gisborne since the 1900s.

Reynolds says he was compelled to run for council because so many of the incumbent councillors aren't running again.

His number one priority if elected, would be to get more money from central government for infrastructure.

"I don't just mean the roads, but we are beyond just patching, it's full rebuilds.

"It's also the water, we can't keep on doing what we are doing with the rivers."

If he was to write a book, it would be about history and agriculture, and when asked to sum himself up in one word he suggested "intriguing".