Local Focus: Campervans coming to Rotorua for Easter

Rotorua is preparing for an Easter weekend influx but not from your average tourists.

A convoy of more than 500 motorhomes and 1100 holidaymakers will spend three days at Arawa Park.

It is the first time the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association has held its annual rally in the region.

Secretary John Somerville said New Zealand Motor Caravan Association has an annual rally as part of its AGM.

"We've got 166 people taking a trip out on the ducks," he said.

"On the Saturday and Sunday we will have around 200 people out on bikes around the town.

"We've got the crafts display on the Sunday as well as an open day.

"We're inviting the public in on the Sunday between 10am and 3pm," he said.

From Rotorua, the group will head home, taking with them happy memories and, hopefully, plans for a return visit.

