Local Focus: Bubble Kōrero a success

Bubble Kōrero or "Stories from my Bubble" is an exhibition reflecting on lockdown life in Aotearoa. The project was organised by the Whanganui Learning Centre after it became aware students needed to share their lockdown experience.

The space on the corner of Victoria Ave and Guyton St is open from 10am until 4pm, and the exhibition finishes on Thursday. But the Whanganui Learning Centre hopes the conversations will continue.

"We really wanted to get all of those moments and put them together so that people could unload and maybe heal and maybe move forward," Whanganui Learning Centre coordinator Jo Ockey said.

But she didn't anticipate the outpouring of creativity.

"Learners were very confused, their family dynamics had been under pressure during lockdown, they were just really uncomfortable," she said.

"People with many others in their bubble seemed, in my opinion, to handle it better because they weren't completely isolated. Those that were completely on their own seemed to be a little bit more confused and a bit anxious."

The Learning Centre is a not-for-profit, treaty-based education centre providing support with literacy, numeracy and helping people realise their potential.

At Bubble Kōrero nothing is for sale. The space provides a non-judgmental place for people to discuss their lockdown experience or just take a look.

"It looks amazing," Ockey said. "We've got kids alongside some of Whanganui's finest artists. That's amazing."

