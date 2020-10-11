Local Focus: Big issues for Bay of Plenty candidates

Local Focus asked three Bay of Plenty election candidates what they think the biggest issue is in the electorate, and the answers couldn't have been more different.

National candidate and former party leader Todd Muller said the area's growth was a key issue and that it should be supported by central government.

NZ First candidate Tricia Lawrence said the roads were the big issue and the biggest bugbear for locals.

And Labour candidate Angie Warren-Clarke picked two issues, homelessness and methamphetamine.

Watch the Local Focus video for why they think you should care about those issues too.

Also standing in the Bay of Plenty electorate:

• Pete Huggins for the Greens

• Bruce Carley for ACT

• Christopher Coker for Legalise Cannabis

• Angela Moncur for Advance NZ

• Margaret Colmore for New Conservative

• Sharon Devery for ONE

• Chris Jenkins The Opportunities Party

