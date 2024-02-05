Three Kings resident Nina Kristensen speaks about the problems a pedestrian crossing has been causing for locals and their homes. Video / Jason Oxenham

A resident of Three Kings, where a raised pedestrian crossing is being ripped up by Auckland Transport, says it has been a “living nightmare” since the works began.

Nina Kristensen claimed the noise and vibration from trucks smacking over the raised crossing outside her house on Hayr Rd has caused cracks through her house and driveway.

“Every time a truck or bus goes over the crossing my shutters in the dining room would rattle, the driveway is a complete mess…it has been a living nightmare,” she said.

Nina Kristensen outside the Hayr Rd pedestrian crossing that has been a "living nightmare". Photo / Jason Oxenham

Two weeks ago, AT began ripping up the raised concrete crossing designed to last 40 years that was installed in 2022, and reinstating the road with a standard pedestrian crossing.

This followed complaints and feedback about noise and vibration from neighbours, including Kristensen, who was part of a neighbourhood deputation to raise concerns to the Puketāpapa Local Board in September last year.

AT said it cost $463,000 to install the crossing and $133,000 in reinstatement costs - a total of $600,000.

This and other cases of costly crossings raised by the Herald have led AT chief executive Dean Kimpton to review “all upcoming projects to ensure we are delivering affordable and practical solutions at as little cost to ratepayers as possible, including raised pedestrian crossings”.

One of the first being considered is the $29.3 million Westmere to Pt Chevalier roading and cycling project underway where AT says there are “opportunities to minimise the number of crossings”.





Artist impression of the new roading and cycleway project on Meola Rd.

Kristensen said the problems began in mid-2021 when AT moved a bus stop on Hayr Rd to outside her home and across the driveway, where “if you had the window open it would be stinking of diesel”.

After complaining to AT about the bus stop, Kristensen said it was removed, but claimed when a new bus stop was put in “they sneaked in” the raised pedestrian crossing without notifying the neighbours.

She said the first night the crossing went in, a pair of lolly pop lights were flashing into homes, and after a few weeks - “we went out with black t-shirts to cover them so we could sleep” - were removed by AT.

Kristensen also claimed when the crossing was installed they mucked up the flow of water on the hilly road, which meant it ran into another neighbour’s garage on several occasions.

Nina Kristensen claims vibratons from the pedestrain crossing project have caused cracking to her driveway. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“AT had to come and pump their garage because they got it all wrong,” she said.

The neighbour declined to talk to the Herald.

Kristensen claimed vibrations from the works have led to significant damage to her home, including cracks to the frames on new windows installed six years ago, and a wardrobe; damage to a tiled fireplace, and splits to a new shelving unit and wooden floorboards in the the 1950s house. She has also blamed the vibrations for several cracks on the asphalt driveway.

Kirstensen said AT needs to fix up the mess it has caused to her home after her insurance company said because the damage is ongoing she was not covered.

“The arrogance of it all is just terrible. They(AT) have got insurance so what are they moaning about,” she said.

In a statement, AT did not address the specific issues raised by Kristensen, saying its projects team has been working very closely with her.

“Staff went to the property to meet with her more than once. In the latest formal communication from AT, she was advised to go to her insurance company,” the statement said.

Mayor Wayne Brown has said AT has “lost the plot” over the amount of money being spent on pedestrian crossings.

AT has chewed through $6m on 12 signalised crossings at an average cost of $500,000 and is in the process of spending close to another $7m on 15 more crossings as part of a road safety programme. It also spent $490,000 on a pedestrian crossing on Williamson Ave in Grey Lynn.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has also weighed in on the issues, saying it is unacceptable how much AT is managing to spend on new raised platforms and speed bumps.

Auckland Transport chief executive Dean Kimpton is reviewing raised crossings. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Kimpton said AT will not compromise safety, but recognised a common-sense approach is needed to ensure fit-for-purpose and affordable solutions that meet the needs of all those that walk and bike, as well as motorists.

“We have been clear that we will continue to implement measures that save lives and reduce injury, including raised crossings. We will also prioritise safety projects where there is strong community and local board support and clear evidence that we can reduce harm.

“The process we now have in place is ensuring all safety-related improvements are delivered in a more cost-effective and pragmatic way. Over time this approach will deliver safety outcomes, significant financial savings, and less disruption for Aucklanders,” Kimpton said.