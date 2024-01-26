Former Cabinet minister Kiri Allan opens up on her night of shame, marine heatwave pushes temperatures up and how kiwifruit could benefit your mental health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / Supplied / NZHerald

Auckland Transport has blamed excessive noise for its demolition of a new raised pedestrian crossing that was only installed last year and designed to last 40 years.

Contractors have been digging up the concrete crossing on Hayr Rd at Three Kings since Tuesday, beginning on one side of the road to keep traffic flowing on the other side during the three-week project.

“They make them. We break them,” one worker said.

AT general manager of road network operations Andrew Allen said residents complained of experiencing excessive noise since the raised crossing was installed but did not say how many complaints had been received.

Nor has AT answered questions from the Herald about how much the crossing cost to install and how much it is spending to replace it with a standard crossing.

“Due to noise complaints and after AT decided to remove the raised crossing, we will be putting in place a standard crossing instead,” Allen said.

He said the crossing was originally put in as part of a bus delivery project that was a local board greenways initiative they did not have a budget to complete.

Ella Kumar, chairwoman of the Puketāpapa Local Board, where the crossing is located, said a deputation addressed the board last September about the noise created by large vehicles travelling over the crossing at all hours.

She said AT subsequently carried out an investigation and the result was what is happening on Hayr Rd.

Ken Buckley, who lives on Warren Ave, which joins Hayr Rd, was amazed AT was taking away the crossing.

“It’s just crazy and typical of Auckland Transport. It’s only my money they are spending, and I’m not particularly happy.

“Apart from the cost of putting it in Hayr Rd, what’s the cost of taking it away?” he wanted to know.

Contractros digging up the pedestrian crossing on Hayr Rd, Three Kings. Photo / Bernard Orsman

Another nearby resident, who only wanted to be known by his first name Forster, was furious with AT for spending ratepayers’ money, saying someone had approved the crossing and turned round months later and said “that’s no good, take it out”.

“I’m totally unhappy. Somebody needs to take responsibility and be fired,” he said.

Another person who uses Hayr Rd to travel to and from work and did not want to be named: said “The crossing is the raised type and seems high-spec. I don’t mind them building quality but to rip it up so soon is a waste is money.”

The case comes hot on the heels of Mayor Wayne Brown lashing out at AT over the amount of money being spent on pedestrian crossings.

Brown said AT has “lost the plot” after the Herald revealed AT is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars installing pedestrian crossings when Wellington City Council is spending tens of thousands of dollars.

AT has chewed through $6 million on 12 signalised crossings at an average cost of $500,000 and is in the process of spending close to another $7m on 15 more crossings as part of a road safety programme.

“The public don’t like that sort of money being wasted. AT spend so much money doing things that everyone else does cheaper,” Brown said.

In response to Brown’s comments, an AT spokesperson said the council-controlled organisation had “changed our approach” and “would be looking at different options going forward”.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has also weighed in on the issue, saying it is unacceptable how much AT is spending on new raised platforms and speed bumps.

“Not only is this a significant cost but the increasing number of these raised platforms that have been installed, particularly on busy roads, simply increases travel times and reduces the productivity of the network,” he said.

AT chief executive Dean Kimpton has said concrete crossings last up to 40 years and in comparison, asphalt crossings last 10 years.

