Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

$100m cycling project in doubt under Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown

Bernard Orsman
By
4 mins to read
Artist's impression of the planned cycleway along Meola Rd between Westmere and Pt Chevalier. Photo / Auckland Transport

Artist's impression of the planned cycleway along Meola Rd between Westmere and Pt Chevalier. Photo / Auckland Transport

A controversial $100 million programme of inner-city cycleways is seemingly on the skids with the election of new Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

This week, Brown called for a complete change in approach at Auckland Transport,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand