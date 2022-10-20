Night-time food trucks such as The White Lady are among the quick wins Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick want to see in the central city.
After walking to work together via Karangahape Rd for an hour of talks this morning, the two politicians agreed to work together on immediate steps to improve safety and vibrancy in Auckland's city centre.
Brown agreed to follow a number of immediate "low-hanging fruit" suggestions by the Green MP, including support for Māori Wardens with a base at Myers Park and help with Heart of the City and City Mission's Street Guardians programme.
Other plans are a public toilet strategy and resourcing, a one-stop, single-point contact for people experiencing or concerned about homeless people and providing public space and removing licensing barriers for people to set up food trucks at night.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Last month, the central city's popular late-night takeaway, The White Lady, was granted a 12-month reprieve to continue operating after a furore when the council reduced its licence to six weeks following complaints from a nearby business.
Swarbrick also pressed Brown to get on with implementing the City Centre Masterplan and density done well, maintain and enhance investment in public transport, cycleways and pedestrianisation and do more to address climate change.
Brown said Auckland Council was already investing significantly in climate-change mitigation and would need support from central government on climate change adaptation.
Read More
- PM Jacinda Ardern speaks to media after Auckland mayor ...
- Jacinda Ardern meets Wayne Brown: How their first talk ...
- Auckland mayor Wayne Brown reiterates push for Auckland ...
- Auckland mayor Wayne Brown calls on Ports of Auckland ...
- Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown tells AT he wants a 'complete ...
- Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rejects Auckland mayor ...
The mayor also thanked Swarbrick for her strong support for his initiative to return land currently being used by Ports of Auckland for used-car imports to public use.
They agreed the port land should remain in public ownership in perpetuity with a clear plan and timeline to move it to its highest and best use based on environmental, social, cultural and economic measures.
On financial matters, Brown emphasised that both central and local government had to trim unnecessary spending to reduce the pressure on households.