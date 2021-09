An artist's impression of how Queen St could look. Photo: Auckland Council / Supplied

Auckland Council has released its new plan for Queen St, and it's fair to say, the proposal has proved polarising. As the consultation period kicks off, Simon Wilson's here to discuss the good, the bad, the nonsensical and the potential in the ideas. Join the conversation from 12pm-1pm - get your questions in now.

