New Zealand

Simon Wilson: New plan for Queen St - closed as a through route, with bikes on the footpath

4 minutes to read
Auckland Council's new proposal for Queen St: The first visual. Image / supplied

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Comment

Auckland Council has released a new plan for Queen St. It's progress, but with problems.

The council has listened to complaints about the stop-start piecemeal approach to developing the street, with endless rounds of

