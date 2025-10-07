“They are threatened and in decline and should be protected by the public and not put further at risk.”
Davies said the public, including motorists, had a part to play when out “naturing” in the coming months with more wildlife nesting and living next to coastal highways.
“We are heading into a busy summer season and it’s shocking that these incidents keep occurring. Police are still investigating the deaths of three sea lions/pakake which were shot near the mouth of the Waitaki River in August,” he said.
“All three had wounds consistent with being shot by a firearm. While thankfully these types of appalling incidents are rare, we get too many reports of people not acting in a respectful way towards New Zealand’s precious native wildlife.”
The maximum penalty for killing a protected species like the kororā is two years’ imprisonment, a fine of $100,000 or both.