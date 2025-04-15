‘Incredibly rare’ king penguin sighting at Otago beach

Haldan said penguins were regularly spotted moving about the reserve, but the lucky tour group discovered the much larger penguin, grabbed some binoculars and had “an incredible thrill” to spot the king penguin - the second-largest species of penguin.
He described it as a “casual visit”, with the penguin spending about 20 minutes on the beach before heading back to sea.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our staff as well.”
The last reported sighting in New Zealand was at Ōreti Beach last year.