Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Listen to The Country online with Jamie Mackay: Acting Prime Minister David Seymour on Pharmac

The Country
2 mins to read
Acting Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to Jamie Mackay about Pharmac on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Acting Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to Jamie Mackay about Pharmac on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with acting Prime Minister David Seymour, also the Associate Minister of Health, to find out why he said Pharmac should refrain from considering the Treaty of Waitangi.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The acting Prime Minister talks about annual inflation falling to 3.3% and the Government’s emissions plan — is New Zealand heading for a pine tree planting frenzy? He then discusses former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former National and Act leader Don Brash’s warning that the Government is dragging New Zealand into the US-China conflict and his comment that the drug-buying agency Pharmac “burned a lot of energy” considering the Treaty of Waitangi.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emma Parsons:

Fonterra’s managing director strategy and optimisation reviews last night’s GDT Auction (up 0.4%, WMP -1.6%, SMP -1.1%).


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank’s senior agricultural analyst comments on annual inflation coming in at 3.3%, green shoots for lamb meat, and last night’s GDT event.

Lindy Nelson:

The Wairarapa farmer is also the Safer Farms’ “Farm Without Harm” ambassador. Today she launched Safer Rides — an incentive programme that offers farmers discount vouchers to encourage them to install crush protection devices on their quad bikes.

Listen below:


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand