Acting Prime Minister David Seymour spoke to Jamie Mackay about Pharmac on The Country today. Photo / Mark Mitchell

2 mins to read

17 Jul, 2024 02:00 AM

The Country

Today on The Country radio show, host Jamie Mackay catches up with acting Prime Minister David Seymour, also the Associate Minister of Health, to find out why he said Pharmac should refrain from considering the Treaty of Waitangi.

On with the show:

David Seymour:

The acting Prime Minister talks about annual inflation falling to 3.3% and the Government’s emissions plan — is New Zealand heading for a pine tree planting frenzy? He then discusses former Prime Minister Helen Clark and former National and Act leader Don Brash’s warning that the Government is dragging New Zealand into the US-China conflict and his comment that the drug-buying agency Pharmac “burned a lot of energy” considering the Treaty of Waitangi.



