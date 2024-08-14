Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie of Royalburn Station, spoke to The Country's Jamie Mackay today.

Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie of Royalburn Station, to learn more about the good, the bad, and the ugly of farming, ahead of "season 2.5″ of Nadia's Farm.

On with the show:

Christopher Luxon:

The Prime Minister ponders the OCR announcement this afternoon from the Reserve Bank and we ask if it’s realistic, or too ambitious, for the Government to double export earnings in the next decade.

He then answers a farmer’s question on our “pathetic communication network” when it comes to rural mobile reception and broadband coverage. And finally, are there any risks in overturning the nearly 30-year ban on gene tech outside the lab?