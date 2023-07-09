Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Crime

Lin Mussell: Unpacking the ‘tough on crime’ agenda and finding a solution

By Lin Mussell
4 mins to read
Police at the scene of a ram raid on a dairy in Sunnynook, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

Police at the scene of a ram raid on a dairy in Sunnynook, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward, File

OPINION

One of the hot topics of this general election is law and order, but are political parties getting this right?

Tough-on-crime platforms are an easy way to shore up votes, but the evidence shows

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand