Ross Stitt: The rise of Generation Left could spell trouble for National

By Ross Stitt
4 mins to read
The general consensus once held that people became more conservative as they aged, and their voting habits followed. Photo / 123rf, File

OPINION

With an election just three months away, there’s a new Australian research paper that should be compulsory reading for all New Zealand political parties, and the National Party in particular.

It’s called, “Generation Left:

