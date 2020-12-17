Lighting up Shands Rd with rock music for Christmas

The Shands Rd Christmas light show in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch residents are enjoying the Shands Rd Christmas Lightshow to the sound of rock music this holiday season.

The biggest show of its kind in New Zealand, the Prebbleton display includes animations, trains and carnival rides, all synchronised to rock music.

"There's no Christmas music here," jokes organiser Carl Seaward.

He said every year provides people with a different experience, as he only uses 15 per cent of his total collection.

The lightshow is on every night from 8.30pm till 11.30pm at 650 Shands Rd until the end of the year. Entry is $5 per person.