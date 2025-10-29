Every summer, New Zealand surf lifeguards patrol the hotspots, on the lookout for someone struggling to stay afloat. But they are increasingly spread more thinly. Existing volunteers have less time to spare while demand for their services is increasing due to larger numbers at beaches, extended hours and new areas that need patrolling.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ), which represents 74 clubs nationwide and more than 18,000 members, including over 4500 volunteer surf lifeguards, has launched a new campaign. The aim is to attract 1000 new volunteers over the next three years to keep pace with growing demand at our beaches.

Those who are not strong swimmers can also volunteer for behind-the-scenes roles. Clubs need additional help with administration, governance, maintenance and training days, even organising Sunday afternoon barbecues for the volunteers.

Around 60% of the funding for individual surf lifesaving clubs comes from the Government; the rest comes from donations and fundraising. However, SLSNZ is a charity and does not receive any Government funding. It relies wholly on the generosity of the public, commercial partners, foundations and trusts for donations and financial contributions.

SLSNZ provides support for the clubs, including training, communications and administration. Its vision is simple: “no one drowns on our beaches”. Members of the public and local councils would do well to support the organisation where they can.

Up north, Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving Club captain Luke Morgan told NZME he was hopeful this season would follow in the footsteps of previous ones, when there were fewer rescues and plenty of preventive actions.

Morgan expected the peak season, from Labour weekend through until Christmas, would draw visitors from far and wide to Ocean Beach.

“Whenever there’s an increase in people, there’s an increased risk to people’s safety.”

Surf Lifesaving Northland numbers from last season show 42 rescues, 75 assists to safety, 3956 preventive actions and 18 searches, all of which were carried out in 26,184 hours between 545 members.

Morgan encouraged swimmers to look out for discolouration in the water, surges and debris before they hopped in and to always swim between the flags.

But teams were on hand if rescues were required, he said.

“We have our IRB boats, which provide support, but first and foremost, it’s our lifeguards being able to recognise somebody that’s in trouble that’s our biggest asset.”

The message from surf lifesavers this summer is: if you are planning to head to beach hotspots, be smart about it, choose a patrolled beach, understand the conditions and respect the lifeguards who volunteer their summer to protect yours.