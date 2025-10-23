Advertisement
Home / Northern Advocate

Surf lifesaving season begins: What visitors to Northland’s beaches need to know

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club captain Kath Manning is preparing for another bumper season, which kicks off this weekend. Photo / NZME

Northland’s “world-class” beaches are expected to draw in thousands of visitors over the spring and summer, keeping surf lifesaving patrols busy.

The surf lifesaving season starts this weekend, meaning six of the region’s most popular beaches – Ahipara, Baylys Beach, Mangawhai Heads, Ruakākā, Waipu Cove and Ocean Beach –

