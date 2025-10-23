“If there’s any doubt in their mind, just trust their instincts and stay out.”

She encouraged families to keep children close, particularly toddlers, who could get knocked off their feet even in shallow water.

Children who could swim confidently and had a strong leash on their boogie board should still be closely observed, and should swim with a buddy if possible, she said.

Visitors should be vigilant even if they thought they knew the beach.

“Each beach is different across Northland, but each beach each week can be different.”

Beachgoers are encouraged to check the conditions when enjoying the coast. Photo / Waipū Surf Life Saving Club

Conditions can change drastically from day to day, meaning those expecting calm conditions might be met with strong rips and larger swells.

Earlier this year, Manning credited 612 preventive actions for a low number of rescues, saying it showed safety messaging was getting across.

“Those could have become rescues.”

The Waipu Cove club had about 70 people ready to patrol this season, but was always on the lookout for more volunteers.

It had people returning who used to be lifeguards when they were younger, and people coming back from university.

Whangārei Heads Surf Lifesaving Club captain Luke Morgan was hopeful this season would follow in the footsteps of last, when there were few rescues and plenty of preventive actions.

He expected the peak season, from Labour weekend through Christmas, would draw visitors from far and wide to Ocean Beach.

“It’s a pretty unique beach, it’s amazing. I think the landscape is just world-class and it’s a little bit out of town, but it’s worth that drive.”

However, the beautiful landscapes came with increased risk.

“Whenever there’s an increase in people, there’s an increased risk to people’s safety.”

Morgan encouraged swimmers to look out for discoloration in the water, surges and debris before they hopped in, and always swim between the flags.

But teams were on hand if rescues were required, he said.

“We have our IRB boats, which provide support, but first and foremost it’s our lifeguards being able to recognise somebody that’s in trouble that’s our biggest asset.”

Surf Lifesaving Northland numbers from last season show 42 rescues, 75 assists to safety, 3956 preventive actions and 18 searches, all of which were carried out in 26,184 hours between 545 members.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.