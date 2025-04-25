“Those could have become rescues,” she said.

She also pointed out that Kiwis choosing Waipu as their holiday spot likely grew up near the water and knew how to read the surf.

Manning said most people had been receptive to safety advice given by their 76 patrolling lifeguards this summer.

With the recent wild weather from Cyclone Tam, algae had washed up on the beach and combined with larger swells, it created an unsafe environment.

“They’re just genuinely interested to know,” she said.

Club captain at Whangārei Heads Surf Life Saving, Luke Morgan, believed strong water safety messaging could be having a positive impact.

Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads is patrolled by the local surf life saving team during the warmer seasons. Photo / Karina Cooper

Morgan had observed lots of families with children choosing to swim between the flags during summer.

He also said the club’s young members were being proactive in their messaging with the public.

“The main one is always speaking to [people], just making sure we’re actively talking to them and trying to get them to move into the flags.”

Although patrols were now stopped until the warmer months, Morgan said there was still reason to be careful while out catching waves or going for a dip.

“The beach changes in the different seasons, so to keep a lookout, be aware of rips and obviously let somebody know if you’re going out.”

Manning said people going to the beach should always observe whether there are any rips, boat ramps and surfers nearby before heading into the water.

To check if it’s safe to swim in different areas across Northland, head to the Safeswim website.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.