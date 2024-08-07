She said although the club building was insured, they could not do any repairs without having the slip fixed. The area was deemed “too dangerous” for even insurers to access the damage.

Since then, the club has operated from its temporary facilities at Mangawhai Heads carpark. And their search and rescue teams from a facility at the Boatshed for “logistical and safety reasons”.

Earlier this June, the club was given a “thumbs up” from Surf Life Saving New Zealand on securing an external funding of $1.9 million for slip repair from the central government.

The fund would be used to fix the slip with rockfall drapery mesh and rock bolts as favoured by an independent investigation undertaken by the surf club.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand CEO Steve Fisher said the signing of the “works agreement” demonstrated how multiple parties could work together to reach a positive outcome.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of both the Government and council in getting the cogs moving to rebuild the clubrooms at Mangawhai Heads.

“Mangawhai Heads is an extremely popular beach, and it is vital that we have appropriate facilities to operate out of as we progress our vision: that no one drowns on our beaches,” Fisher said.

Jess Costello from Mangawhai's Surf Club says they are grateful for the support from the council and other organisations. Photo/ Michael Cunningham

Costello said their main priority was to get back to their building and to enable “its membership to continue saving lives”.

“The club’s current situation, operating out of temporary facilities, is unsustainable... The works agreement has provided much-needed certainty around the future of our club.

“We look forward to possible future improvements to the Mangawhai Heads Reserve that will benefit the community, heritage and environment.”

Kaipara District Council Mayor Craig Jepson felt relieved that the club had found a way forward that worked for everyone involved.

“I love the surf club and the work they do, and I’m keenly conscious of how important they are to Mangawhai residents and visitors.”