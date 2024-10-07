Mandy Kennedy speaking with project manager Tim Fry on the site of Rānui Apartments. Photo / Supplied

“This is just the unmet demand we know about. Many more times travel bookers or families don’t even try to book in as they know we have no room.”

Rānui House served 1011 patients and their whānau for a total of 8004 bed nights last year.

For the Raine family, the Rānui Apartments will be a “life-saver”, the family having gone through a “rollercoaster” of health battles.

Kylie, Brendon, Zac and Jackson Raine in their lounge at Rānui House. Photo / Supplied

Mum-of-two Kylie Raine first stayed at Rānui House in September 2023 after having a double mastectomy and implant surgery at Christchurch Hospital.

From Kaikōura, the family were able to continue life together in Christchurch while she received her treatment.

With a complex medical history, Kylie had a feeling things wouldn’t go as planned. She was right. What should have been one surgery turned into three, and she still has at least one surgery to go.

Kylie and her husband Brendon said Rānui House was their “saving grace”. So far, they have stayed there for a total of 44 nights across five different visits.

Kylie Raine in Christchurch Hospital after surgery in 2023. Photo / Supplied

Kylie and Brendon Raine and their boys Jackson, 8, and Zach, 4, are fronting the campaign to open Rānui Apartments doors. They’ve stepped up so more families can access what they call their “lifesaver”.

“When going through those horrible hospital times having a lovely home to go to at Rānui House meant so much to us all,” Kylie says.

National travel assistance co-ordinator for Health NZ Southern region, Steven Fyfe, said Rānui Apartments will be a game-changer for the high number of patients who are referred out of the region for treatment.

Jackson, Brendon, Zac and Kylie Raine. Photo / Supplied

“The availability of suitable accommodation in Christchurch is a real issue for us … the reality is over the last few years it’s been harder and harder to get people in there,” Fyfe said.

Funds raised through Rānui Apartments’ “Time Together” campaign, launching today, will support the opening of the apartments.

“Since the dream of Rānui Apartments was born 14 years ago costs have escalated dramatically. Like many major building projects, the closer we get to the end, the thinner the line gets between being in the red and the black,” Rānui says.

“Together, we can fulfill our mission of never having to turn away a patient or family in need.”

The Rānui Apartments complex is set to triple Christchurch's patient accommodation capacity. Image / Supplied

