Police have been at Bledisloe St since yesterday afternoon. Photo / Paul Williams

The 80 people evacuated from their Levin homes yesterday are still barred from returning as police negotiations stretch into their 15th hour.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor Bernie Wanden told the Herald he was informed of the situation on Bledisloe St at around 4.30pm on Thursday, and was told evacuations could be necessary.

"A little while later, that began to happen."

Around 80 people were evacuated, and have spent the night in emergency accommodation.

One resident told the Herald she had not even had a chance to go home after work when police told her she was being evacuated.

"I told the cops my husband was at home and they said they had to leave – so he just jumped in the car – we thought it would just be an hour, so we didn't grab any of our stuff."

The woman and her children are now in a motel, waiting for news about when they can return. She sas the council and Mayor have been "amazing" and wrapped support around all those evacuated but the situation is still "overwhelming".

"I literally just finished work and this happens – didn't even get to go home at all, I didn't see my day going like this...I'm worried about my house, what's going to happen - I keep getting mixed messages, we don't even know the full story."

Wanden says while the situation has been challenging, it's been rewarding to see how quickly the council and community can mobilise to support the people who need it.

"While police have to do these things, the way the support gets up and running, council can do that quickly and it quells a lot of those anxieties," he told the Herald.

Children were able to play games and watch movies. Pizza and sandwiches were ordered, while tea, coffee and biscuits were made available.

Wanden said a local pharmacist was on site to take care of those with specific medical needs, while members of the community showed up offering support.

"We had people turning up asking if there was anything we can do," he said.

"Fortunately, or unfortunately, we've had a bit of practice at this sort of thing," he said, referring to a tornado that ripped through the town in May – just blocks away from the evacuated area - that forced people from their homes.

Lodgings were found for anyone that needed a bed by 9.30pm last night.

"The community, I think, are understanding and accepting of the situation ... It was good to see people sort of, you know, it is what it is."

Wanden says he understands they will be anxious to return home - but that is not going to be possible just yet.

"It is a bit of a wait and see, we don't know how the situation will unfold today, council is the point of contact for residents needing support."

The police cordons in Levin as the standoff continues. Photo / NZ Police

Inspector Sarah Stewart, the Manawatū Area Commander, said the police negotiation team is talking with a resident of Bledisloe St.

"This specialist team are highly skilled and work hard to help resolve incidents without loss of life, injury, or damage to property," Stewart said.

"We know it can be upsetting to be asked to leave your home – especially when we're not able to say much about the incident that's prompted this – but public safety must always be our number one priority and we thank those affected for their co-operation.

"The welfare of the displaced residents is very important and we're grateful to Horowhenua District Council staff who are assisting with temporary accommodation, when displaced residents don't have family or friends nearby to stay with."

Bledisloe St will remain cordoned between Freyberg and Cobham Sts until the incident is resolved and police asked members of the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Wanden says people who are curious as to what is happening should stay well away.

"I definitely advise you to stay away and let the police do their job, there's a heavy police presence in the area so you won't get close anyway."

"Go about your day, but be wary of your surroundings and what's going on."

Stewart said It is safe for students from Levin East School and Waiopehu College to attend school today.

But she added the community would notice an increased presence of Police staff in the area.

"Any residents directly affected by the incident who have any specific requests or concerns are asked to visit the Levin Police station and we will provide assistance to them.

"If you cannot go into the station, please call 105 and quote event number P051449147."

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 (available 24/7)

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (12pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202 (available 24/7)

• Anxiety helpline: 0800 269 4389 (0800 ANXIETY) (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

- If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.