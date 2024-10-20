Advertisement
Levin homicide: Police launch investigation after man found dead at Muaūpoko Park at Lake Horowhenua

NZ Herald
Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead by a lake in Levin.

The man’s body was found in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson has today said an autopsy and scene examination had been completed. The victim’s family and Muaūpoko iwi were on the scene when the examination was over and the area was blessed.

Thompson said police wanted to hear from anybody who was in the lake area on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This includes any vehicles or people seen in the area around the old Rowing Club and Sea Cadets buildings over those two days,” he said.

“We would also like to see any dashcam footage from people who were in the Lake Domain area across Wednesday and Thursday.

“The area is a popular spot for members of the public to drive or walk through.”

Thomspon asked people to phone 105 and reference file number 241017/7823. Information could also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

