Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead by a lake in Levin.

The man’s body was found in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson has today said an autopsy and scene examination had been completed. The victim’s family and Muaūpoko iwi were on the scene when the examination was over and the area was blessed.

Thompson said police wanted to hear from anybody who was in the lake area on Wednesday and Thursday.