The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

An investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in a Levin park.

The man’s body was found in a building at Muaūpoko Park near Lake Horowhenua on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene about 5.40pm.

Central District criminal investigations manager, Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan, said the man’s death was being treated as suspicious pending the results of a post mortem.