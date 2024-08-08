When he’s not at the mound, Warren will study for a degree majoring in business management.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Flynn Warren, 17 (centre), with his Auckland Bayside Wolves teammates. The team won the 2024 national championship.

Warren’s love for the sport started on a family holiday to the United States nine years ago.

“We went to a Los Angeles Angels game and I just fell in love with the sport.”

His selection for the university, he said, is thanks to his parents for always supporting him, with his father starting the Levin Hustle Baseball Club after Warren said he’d like to play.

“I’ll always be thankful to my parents. After I started playing for the club, I was selected for New Zealand representative teams to play in the international tournaments in America.”

He has spent the last year playing for the Bayside Westhaven Baseball Club in Auckland, which won the national championships this year.

He’s also been selected for the New Zealand Under-23 baseball team.

“I’m pretty stoked about that as well.”

What Warren loves most about the sport is the opportunities it opens up for him, he said.

“In 2017, I went to a baseball camp in Japan after my name was put forward. It was such a great and unique experience for me. This sport takes me all over the world.”

Now that Warren has achieved his division two goal, the next step is division one.

“I hope to one day to be selected for one of those teams.”

He said he’s thankful for the support of his family, school and coaches for getting him to where he is today.

“I’ll always be grateful for how supportive they’ve been.”