Long Bay College student Amy Law missed out on her history class trip to Greece. Photo / Supplied

Letter of the week

Why punish this brave young woman?

I am appalled at the treatment handed to Amy Law of Long Bay College, with her dream of a trip to Greece being cancelled by principal CJ Healey, apparently on mental health grounds (HoS, Jan 21).

Yes, Amy attended a horrific incident involving the death of an innocent person, trying to save his life and unfortunately unable to help him. I have some serious questions for Healey about his handling of this cancellation.

Amy is a part-time lifeguard so no doubt would be well-trained in how to deal with traumatic situations and the best at hand on the day to act as she did. Her bravery was consequently acknowledged by police and the council.

Is Healey qualified to diagnose if someone is mentally fit to be allowed their freedom to do what they want with their peers out of school time, having saved their own money to pay for it? Did he really expect a different reaction to him telling her she wasn’t “in the right place in her mind”?

I think any 18-year-old in Amy’s situation would have acted as she did. Last, but certainly not least: would Healey have done the same if an 18-year-old male student was involved as Amy was? I would like to hear his answers and fully expect and support any complaints laid against his actions by the board of trustees.

I have no connection at all with Amy or her family. I just find it hard to credit that in 2024 a school principal feels they have the right to treat an adult student this way.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark.

Cool heads needed

To comment on any issue involving race relations is fraught with the risk of being labelled. However, it’s better to contribute to discussion and to exchange views than to be afraid to speak.

Shane Te Pou (HoS, Jan 21) airs his views on the new Government’s position on te reo, culture and health.

There may be an element of overreach in some of his language. “Government opposition to the presence of Māori culture and te reo Māori”; “Government is seeking to drive our culture, our language and Māori ourselves out of the political conversation”; “te ao Maori is not valued” and “an anti-Māori agenda”.

It is true that the new administration has announced its intention to review and reverse some of the previous Government’s policies on the use of te reo and the administration of Māori health.

An element of overreach was also apparent in Labour’s moves to introduce te reo into official titles, terminology and signage, dividing the health service and the attempted entrenchment of Māori participation in water services.

What we see here is the “pendulum effect”, where there is overreach by one ideology being reversed by another.

Cool heads are needed to reach an agreeable common ground to allow the pendulum to settle in the neutral position. Inflammatory language from either side is never helpful.

George Williams, Whangamatā.

Those were the days

Thank you for your most memorable sporting moments (HoS, Jan 21). It brought some wonderful memories of the 1956 Springboks tour.

In those days men were men, women were women and using the word “buggered” on air was considered outrageous. As a player in that era one, albeit not of great repute, wore sprig marks as having a good afternoon out.

In tests, there were no replacements, including for injury. One queued all night in the hope of getting a seat, otherwise one stood on the bank for hours awaiting kickoff.

Highlights of that tour were Waikato, the first-up team beating the Boks. Travelling all night on the steamer to Lyttelton and seeing Kevin Skinner deal with the hard men of the Bok team. Watching Ron Jarden for Universities execute skills seldom seen on any rugby field.

Finally, that wonderful try in the fourth test by Peter Jones to win the series. The current Philadelphia rules have not helped support this great game.

Reg Dempster, Albany.

Chasing credibility

Why is the popular TV programme The Chase not exposed as a fraud?

It is so obvious that they manipulate the questions to suit the desired outcome.

The only way to convince the public that they are not cheating would be for a certified person to hold all the lists of questions prepared before the show and issued as the contestants play so that they can’t be altered.

If a question has been started before time up is called, the contestants should be allowed to answer it. Similarly, in the team contest, it shouldn’t matter who answers the question.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki.

Kids need phones in school

Education Minister Erica Stanford is a career politician versed in promoting common-held fallacies, regardless of their authenticity, to gain personal acclamation in the halls of power.

The ban on cellphones in schools is a prime example. There are so many reasons cellphones are a vital part of a student’s learning that her and the Government’s credibility has to be in question.

Numbered in order of importance is the link to parents as a means of safety; a source of information teachers may not be able to provide; and apps such as “custom writing” that give students extra information such as professional writing to help struggling students complete essays and other academic papers.

Most importantly, in a world of technology, cellphones play an integral part for students, teachers and administrators by increasing their knowledge of how technology works and provide an essential skill and vital step that students need to utilise and enhance their career prospects in the ever-expanding world of technology.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

Subduing scam attempts

Re the letter “Renewed anger” by Margaret McFarlane (HoS, Jan 21) I also have had scam issues – four times last year and already one this year.

I discovered that, rather than going through the palaver of trying to get through to companies, it is better to wait.

When the next payment doesn’t go through, they very quickly email or message me to inform me at which stage we can do the update. Much quicker and less stressful!

Trish Heikoop, Pakuranga.