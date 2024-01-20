Dame Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford pictured at their wedding. Photo / Felicity Jean Photography

Letter of the week

Whilst I deplore the actions of anti-vaxxers trying to disrupt the wedding of Clarke Gayford and Dame Jacinda Ardern, both of whom have no direct involvement in the Covid-19 issues our country still faces, other than personal, I think they do have something on their side.

As far as I’m aware no self-respecting virus has ever attacked a being that rates lower on the food chain than itself.

They don’t need to: it’s only intelligent life forms that need to be concerned.

The others aren’t any competition.

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark

Pity our police

Our long-suffering police officers must be prime candidates for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Their lives must be like living in a war zone, with all the shootings, stabbings, bashings, child abuse, ram raids etc., etc.

What must it be like to find out the young age of some of the offenders? Imagine all the stress police must suffer having to attend all these violent crimes on a daily basis.

The worst thing must be having to handle the offenders with kid gloves in case they get reported for rough treatment.

Let’s hope our great police force doesn’t collapse under the endless pressure.

Jock Mac Vicar, Hauraki

Sex in schools

The post-primary teachers’ union is concerned that there has been no consultation or guidance from the Government over planned changes to the sex education curriculum a few weeks out from the start of the school year.

In order to put the union’s concerns to rest, the quick answer to all this would be to say that this sort of thing is the domain of parents or caregivers and not teachers.

The NZEI president tries to impress by stating that education professionals and specialists have designed age-appropriate material. This is fine but maybe parents or caregivers should be given this material, and not teachers, to see if it aligns with their views on what is age-appropriate for their children as they should know their children far more intimately than a teacher ever would in a classroom of 20 to 30 students.

It is this intimacy that needs to be drawn upon when discussing sensitive material such as this with their children. This would further increase the bond between child and caregiver that would be lost if this became part of a school curriculum delivered by a teacher who would not be expected to possess the same intimacy a parent or caregiver should have.

Bernard Walker, Papamoa

Renewed anger

My credit card was almost scammed two weeks ago, so firstly I would like to say a huge thank you to the ASB fraud team, who stopped the two transactions that were attempted.

Of course, my old card was cancelled and a new one generated, which, taking into account the time of year, arrived very quickly.

I had three payments (direct debits) on my card and so have had to contact the companies concerned by phone as this is now the only secure way a credit card can be set up. It has taken me a week “holding on” to speak to a real person.

Most days I waited up to 50 minutes, but because of prior arranged appointments couldn’t wait any longer. Today finally I had a free morning, so I waited and waited, after an hour and 15 minutes an actual person spoke to me, I could hardly believe it!

How many of us have so much time to simply wait for so long to set up a bill payment? I totally understand the need for security, but why oh why is the waiting time so long?

Please Spark, Contact Energy and Watercare live up to your promises of caring for your customers - because to be honest after this experience I don’t believe a word.

Margaret McFarlane, Pakuranga

Lax leak response

The Watercare staff who handle advertising and PR obviously do not confer with the phone answering team.

Over many months myself and others repeatedly reported a leak equivalent to about 30 times the normal consumption in a neighbouring property, and causing nuisance and damage. The Watercare staff were not just disinterested but positively hostile.

Eventually, months after the last observation from me, it seems some inefficient external arrangement for makeshift repair was made by Watercare.

Presumably, all or most of the water bill has been waived.

Bob Culver, Avondale

East Cape Eden

I have just returned from a drive of some 3500km over 10 days. We went to East Cape, down to Wairoa, then back through Waikaremoana and a positive experience it was.

Rather than being the disaster area many articles have suggested over the past year it has recovered extremely well.

Yes, there are a few roads that are less than perfect but most are no worse than many around West Auckland. Yes, you have to slow down where there are patches of gravel that have yet to be sealed but that is of little inconvenience and at least they are working on it.

More importantly, apart from the magnificent scenery, the people were without exception very friendly and particularly generous. We received gifts of fish, prawns, avocados, corn and mandarins - all fresh and flavoursome.

If you are looking for somewhere you can enjoy yourself in a very pleasant location I can recommend going to this part of New Zealand to watch the sun come up over East Island.

Rod Lyons, Kumeū







