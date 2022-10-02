Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Letters: Why are teens so troubled? Price of tax cuts, Mayoral answers

NZ Herald
8 mins to read
The Michael Hill jeweller in the Albany Mall in Auckland was a casualty last week with the recent spate of robberies and ram raids. Photo/Supplied t

The Michael Hill jeweller in the Albany Mall in Auckland was a casualty last week with the recent spate of robberies and ram raids. Photo/Supplied t

Why are teens so troubled?

The story of Cassandra Fausett's mental health and death (Weekend Herald, October 1) is beyond tragic. Teenage suicide is something I don't understand. Brought up in England during and after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.