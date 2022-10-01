Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Heather du Plessis-Allan: National needs to watch its hand with Act holding the cards

By Heather du Plessis-Allan
4 mins to read
Act leader David Seymour may be more powerful than National thinks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour may be more powerful than National thinks. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

It's worth reading what Act says it's planning to do after the next election. Because if things stay the way they are, Act will be doing a lot of it. And Act's

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.