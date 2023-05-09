Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: Wealth envy, zero-tax bracket, King Charles, university costs, and vaping

NZ Herald
12 mins to read
Revenue Minister David Parker says he will not be announcing new taxes and said if there were any tax changes to announce, they would occur in Labour’s revenue policy for the 2023 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Revenue Minister David Parker says he will not be announcing new taxes and said if there were any tax changes to announce, they would occur in Labour’s revenue policy for the 2023 election. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Capital punishment

With heroic interpretation of what constitutes income, the IRD has, at great expense, produced a report that delivers the desired result for a Labour Government in election year. By treating capital growth in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand