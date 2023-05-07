Letters: University only for the rich, Phil Goff and a stadium below sea level

University now only for the rich says Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay. Photo / NZME

now only for the rich

The cost of higher education is increasingly becoming the domain of only the super rich, who can afford the accommodation that is rapidly moving beyond the range of the majority of New Zealanders. I use one known student at Victoria University in Wellington as an example. The first year using university accommodation will cost the student between $13 and $15K. The remaining three years, even being crowded 20 or so or so into tiny rooms built for the purpose by ruthless landlords, will still cost the student with expenses around $15k, funded in many cases by super-wealthy parents. All up, the end of the four-year term on a $30K student loan will still end up costing the parents close to $60K, with the student left to pay off a $30K student loan in a country that has one of the highest gaps between the rich and poor in all OECD countries. Higher education is increasingly becoming for the few whose parents who can afford it, in a country that once had a level playing field for all. This is a direct result of flawed government policy, often by politicians who themselves were funded by wealthy parents for their higher education but who choose to reduce the chances of most New Zealanders gaining university qualifications to a distant dream — much like ever owning a first home.

Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay

CGT the norm in OECD

A number of myths have been used to stave off a capital gains tax (CGT) here.

1. It is far too complex. There are complexities but that has not stopped every country in the OECD from implementing it — except New Zealand.

2. It destroys financial incentive — so why is New Zealand near the bottom in productivity ranking in the OECD?

3. You must eliminate the part of the profit which results from inflation. Salaries and wages are taxed based on the money in the pocket, which includes inflation.

As the Canadian government said when a CGT was introduced there: “A dollar is a dollar is a dollar. A property profit is essentially no different from salaries and wages ‘profit’.”

Tony Sullivan, St Heliers

Make first $20,000 tax-free

Recently many New Zealanders living in Australia gained many of the benefits only enjoyed by Australians. But fair is fair, so give New Zealanders living in New Zealand exactly the same benefit already enjoyed by New Zealanders living in Australia since the very day they arrived there. Make the first $20,000 earned every year tax-free for all New Zealanders living in New Zealand. We absolutely deserve it.

Murray Hunter, Titirangi

Private enterprise the business

Governments have in recent years unwittingly grown state dependency, confirmed by the 50,000 increase in benefit numbers. Conversely little attention is devoted to those with aspiration, motivation and independence in mind, instead they are hindered in a fledgling enterprise by increasing taxes, a 40 per cent increase in minimum wages and workplace legislation with the associated draconian penalties for non-compliance. It is only the growth and prosperity generated by private business which can arrest our economic decline. Instead Government expenditure is out of control, the largesse funded by a slather of taxes with more to come from a possible “wealth tax” — all this while the Government now confronts looming, unfunded liabilities.

P.J. Edmondson, Tauranga

Heriditary honours like racism

I find the fact that someone is superior to all others because of whom they were born to akin to racism. We know there is not a “level playing field” anyway but this exacerbates it. Charles seems like a “nice chap” but there are many other “nice chaps” who could do the same.

Hamish Walsh, Devonport

Act hypocrisy on display

In Act deputy leader Brooke van Velden’s weekly condemnation of this Labour Government, headlined “Blame game won’t fix NZ’s problems” (NZ Herald Wednesday May 3), she then proceeds to blame the Government for all the divisions she cites as currently rampant in our society. Points of hers which I question: On housing and interest deductability: it has tilted the balance between investors and first-home buyers and house prices are coming down as a result. While “blame” can be correctly attributed here (it is a direct result the Government’s doing) van Velden’s condemnation is thoroughly unjustified, by the positive policy outcomes that have occurred as a result. On the “ute tax”: this is correctly aimed at reducing emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change through policies and incentives that are starting to have real effect. So condemnation is also unjustified here. On Covid, and vaccination policies: hands up all those who didn’t die because of those policies? There should have been 15,000 of us, if we’d had proportionally the same number of deaths per head as the rest of the world. Glad we didn’t? I certainly am! Condemnation is particularly unjustified here. Our biggest division, which van Velden kept right away from (because of Act’s rich and wealthy voter base) is the huge wealth gap between the top 1 per cent and the other 99 per cent of New Zealanders. Criticism, and blame, would have been justified here. But this is something Act don’t want to be seen to affect in any way. So they can’t be blamed if something is done to reduce this gap, by making the uber-rich pay their fair share in tax to the society they depend on for their wealth. Act would never want to be blamed for upsetting that apple cart.

Clyde Scott, Birkenhead

On Phil Goff howlers

Our former leader of Goffam City has learned the hard way that being the UK High Commissioner involves more than just munching on cheese and crackers and sipping on sherry. Skipping a Karakia was already a bizarre cultural faux pas, but asking if anyone had been to a coronation in front of Māori King Tuheitia was the icing on the offence cake. It could have been a scene right out of a Yes, Minister remake! Thank goodness our Prime Minister was present at the event, given that he was on the team that landed his old buddy such a plum and well-paid position. Perhaps they hoped that as a former professional politician as he was, he would continue to perfect his populous art of talking and saying nothing, and having endless meetings and achieving nothing. He left our city in shambles, with crime and grime everywhere, more homeless people than ever before, the inner city resembling a bomb site, and public transportation ranging from unreliable to non-existent. The emergency team and response plan put in place in his time turned out to be a joke, our city is sinking in debt and my rates for a modest inner-city home are pushing $7000 a year! It’s clear that the UK High Commission role is far too important to be given to a bumbling ol’ boys’ club member. We need leaders with actual skills and experience who can do the job right.

Russell Hoban, Ponsonby

Empty Auckland promises

The NZ Herald could have saved a full page of editorial on the waffle of Michael Wood and his promise to Auckland voters. Based on my 60-plus years of experience and reading, I can assure the Herald readers that a politician could not fulfil these promises with only five months before the election, and it is doubtful if Labour will be re-elected.

Bruce Woodley, Birkenhead, Auckland

Saving money and lungs

When I started work as a 16-year-old I bought a packet of cigarettes with my first pay. I had never smoked behind the cycle shed or anywhere else. My mum, dad, uncles and aunts all smoked so it was around me all the time. Anyway I could not come to terms with smoking, I just ended up coughing all the time. The seven cigarettes left in the pack I gave to a school friend, who was already on 10 per day. I have just worked out how much money I have saved. At an average of $100 a week, in today’s money I have not spent $300,000 on cigarettes in the last 64 years, and never had the chest complaints either.

John Davison, Manurewa

Wayne’ll fix it

There’s a very simple solution to the ongoing mechanical issues with KiwiRail’s Wellington trains and ferries. We can send Mayor Wayne down to check it out. He’s an engineer. He can fix it!

Jeremy Coleman, Hillpark

Short & sweet

King can fight for planet

The views of Prince Charles on the planetary peril of climate change are well-known. Now King Charles, he can be a leader in that mission, transcend the royal soap-opera stuff and go for it.

Geoff Chapple, Devonport

Apiata, McCaw great team

Two outstanding New Zealanders represented us at the Coronation. Willie Apiata VC and Richie McCaw. I heard them interviewed. Superb. Impressive, but modest. I felt proud.

Hugh Perrett, Auckland

Make most of life

Why do so many people try to find ways to escape the troubles of life, when life riding a planet in this universe is an amazing one-off gift?

Rod Matthews, Melbourne

Kerekere has Green light to go

Now she has quit the Green Party, how can Elizabeth Kerekere remain in Parliament until the election? She was never elected, being on the Greens’ list. She should leave Parliament.

Rob Boston, Whangamata

Tide may come in at stadium

With global warming and rising sea levels, is it wise to contemplate a stadium below sea level?

Alan Milton, Cambridge

Trainless transport best

The public transport mess in Auckland and Wellington makes me grateful Rotorua has no trains.

