Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Letters: University only for the rich, Phil Goff and a stadium below sea level

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
University now only for the rich says Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay. Photo / NZME

University now only for the rich says Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay. Photo / NZME

now only for the rich

The cost of higher education is increasingly becoming the domain of only the super rich, who can afford the accommodation that is rapidly moving beyond the range of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand